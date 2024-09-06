Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Trading Down 5.8%

Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.88 and last traded at $8.95. 1,051,060 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 4,996,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HUT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Hut 8 from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Hut 8 from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.08.

Hut 8 Stock Down 7.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.92.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $35.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hut 8 Corp. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Shenif Visram sold 20,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total value of $270,797.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,171.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Flinn sold 7,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $89,435.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,248.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Shenif Visram sold 20,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total value of $270,797.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,171.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hut 8

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hut 8 by 8,329.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,787,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,770,000 after buying an additional 2,754,037 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,191,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hut 8 by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,260,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,920,000 after buying an additional 558,824 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Hut 8 during the second quarter worth $17,388,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Hut 8 by 46.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 649,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,733,000 after acquiring an additional 205,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Company Profile

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

See Also

