HUB24 Limited (HUB) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 8th

HUB24 Limited (ASX:HUB – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, September 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share on Thursday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 8th. This is a boost from HUB24’s previous final dividend of $0.19.
HUB24 Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.98.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other HUB24 news, insider Michelle Tredenick acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$55.60 ($37.82) per share, for a total transaction of A$55,600.00 ($37,823.13). 5.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.
HUB24 Company Profile
HUB24 Limited, a financial services company, provides integrated platform, technology, and data solutions to wealth industry in Australia. It operates in Platform and Tech Solutions segments. The company develops and operates HUB24 and Xplore Wealth that are investment and superannuation platforms; and portfolio administration and reporting services for financial advisers, stockbrokers, accountants and their clients, and direct consumers.
