Hourglass Capital LLC Takes $1.85 Million Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Hourglass Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,590 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LNG opened at $181.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.98. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.31 and a 1-year high of $187.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $2.13. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 39.42%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.61 EPS. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to buy up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on LNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LNG

About Cheniere Energy

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.