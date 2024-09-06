Hourglass Capital LLC Acquires 7,220 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Hourglass Capital LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 7,220 shares during the quarter. LyondellBasell Industries comprises approximately 2.0% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $6,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 311.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYB opened at $94.67 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $88.46 and a 12-month high of $107.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.29 and its 200 day moving average is $98.37.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.01. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.84%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LYB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.55.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

