Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Posts Earnings Results

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Hormel Foods updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.570-1.630 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $1.57-1.63 EPS.
Hormel Foods Stock Performance
NYSE:HRL opened at $32.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.25. Hormel Foods has a 12-month low of $28.51 and a 12-month high of $39.58.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hormel Foods
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after acquiring an additional 11,026 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $1,021,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $1,181,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 31,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,694,000. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Hormel Foods
Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.
