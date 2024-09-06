Horizon Investment Services LLC Invests $386,000 in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Horizon Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OKE. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 232,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,020,000 after acquiring an additional 103,054 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 20.5% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.4% during the second quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 65,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 3.6% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in ONEOK by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 219,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,928,000 after acquiring an additional 9,594 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $91.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.06 and its 200-day moving average is $81.00. The company has a market cap of $53.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.58 and a 52-week high of $93.00.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on ONEOK from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.92.

View Our Latest Research Report on OKE

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.