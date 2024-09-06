Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) EVP Angelee Harris Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) EVP Angelee Harris sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $18,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,170.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hope Bancorp Stock Down 0.8 %

Hope Bancorp stock opened at $12.43 on Friday. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $13.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.15.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $116.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hope Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOPE. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Hope Bancorp by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 265,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 19,113 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 389,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 175,788 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 210,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 20,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on HOPE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Hope Bancorp from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

