Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06), Yahoo Finance reports. Hooker Furnishings had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 1.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Hooker Furnishings Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:HOFT opened at $15.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $169.63 million, a PE ratio of 40.72, a P/E/G ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.87. Hooker Furnishings has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $27.15.

Get Hooker Furnishings alerts:

Hooker Furnishings Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. Hooker Furnishings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 235.90%.

Insider Activity

Hooker Furnishings Company Profile

In other Hooker Furnishings news, Director Tonya Harris Jackson acquired 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.61 per share, with a total value of $25,178.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,366.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. It operates in three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery. The Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hooker Furnishings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hooker Furnishings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.