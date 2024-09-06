Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06), Yahoo Finance reports. Hooker Furnishings had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 1.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share.
Hooker Furnishings Stock Up 2.3 %
NASDAQ:HOFT opened at $15.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $169.63 million, a PE ratio of 40.72, a P/E/G ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.87. Hooker Furnishings has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $27.15.
Hooker Furnishings Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. Hooker Furnishings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 235.90%.
Hooker Furnishings Company Profile
Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. It operates in three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery. The Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.
