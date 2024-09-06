Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,259 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,259 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 386.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB opened at $48.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.37 and a one year high of $48.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.47.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.1598 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

