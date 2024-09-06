Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 157.1% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $141,669.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,349.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Tractor Supply from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.58.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of TSCO opened at $270.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $185.00 and a 52-week high of $290.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.28. The company has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.80.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.93. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.83 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.84%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

