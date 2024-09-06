Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,494 MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,494 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at about $496,541,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in MSCI by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,456,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $701,522,000 after acquiring an additional 623,712 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 129.4% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 730,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,153,000 after purchasing an additional 412,389 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in MSCI by 3,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 253,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,469,000 after purchasing an additional 246,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in MSCI during the first quarter worth about $114,836,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSCI. Wells Fargo & Company raised MSCI to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $526.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Argus raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.79.

Shares of MSCI opened at $570.66 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $439.95 and a 12 month high of $617.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $533.98 and its 200-day moving average is $522.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.21 billion, a PE ratio of 38.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.11.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $707.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.41 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 143.09% and a net margin of 43.86%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.69%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

