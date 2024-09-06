Hill Investment Group Partners LLC Lowers Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Hill Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $912.75 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $516.57 and a twelve month high of $972.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $896.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $826.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.41.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective (up from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $961.76.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LLY

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 15,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $882.47, for a total transaction of $13,256,464.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,778,788 shares in the company, valued at $86,286,847,046.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 737,410 shares of company stock valued at $669,719,100 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.