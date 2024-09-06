HI (HI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $1.33 Million

HI (HI) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 6th. Over the last seven days, HI has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One HI token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. HI has a market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $310,055.90 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HI Profile

HI (HI) is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,852,569,824.696 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00048604 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $290,745.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

