Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of HPE opened at $17.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.44. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $14.47 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.20.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 37.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $493,729.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,945.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 30,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $628,756.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $493,729.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,945.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 90,141 shares of company stock valued at $1,874,608 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HPE has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.09.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

