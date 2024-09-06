Hendershot Investments Inc. Sells 300 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Hendershot Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,415 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 9.0% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.6% during the second quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 88,943 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $10,173,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 52.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 635,585 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $72,684,000 after buying an additional 217,633 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 6.5% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 4,928 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 13,408 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $6,000,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 455,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,288,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.24.

NYSE:COP opened at $107.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.37 and its 200 day moving average is $116.98. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $102.27 and a 12 month high of $135.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.27%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

