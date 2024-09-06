Hendershot Investments Inc. Reduces Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Hendershot Investments Inc. lessened its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Peterson Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.9% during the second quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $961.76.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $912.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $896.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $826.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.48 billion, a PE ratio of 134.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $516.57 and a 52-week high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.51 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.02, for a total value of $1,318,543.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,367,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,093,089,982.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 737,410 shares of company stock worth $669,719,100 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

