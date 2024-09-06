Hendershot Investments Inc. Raises Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 630,686 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,484 shares during the quarter. Gentex comprises approximately 3.1% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $21,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Gentex by 159.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gentex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Gentex by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gentex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Gentex

In related news, major shareholder Corp Gentex acquired 3,152,500 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,762,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,463,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,319,040. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gentex Price Performance

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $30.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.93. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $37.58.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $572.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.28 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 17.87%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on GNTX. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Gentex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Gentex from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group began coverage on Gentex in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Gentex from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

Gentex Profile

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

See Also

