Hendershot Investments Inc. Purchases Shares of 15,156 Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB)

Hendershot Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000. Hendershot Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Burke & Herbert Financial Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 1,666.0% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the second quarter worth $213,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 341,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. bought a new stake in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the second quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the second quarter worth $280,000.

In other Burke & Herbert Financial Services news, Director Gary L. Hinkle purchased 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.09 per share, for a total transaction of $340,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 233,155 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,875,523.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jose David Riojas purchased 1,397 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.49 per share, for a total transaction of $66,343.53. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $759,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,647 shares of company stock worth $421,669 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.65% of the company's stock.

NASDAQ BHRB opened at $63.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.78. Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. has a 1 year low of $42.91 and a 1 year high of $70.00.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter. Burke & Herbert Financial Services had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $69.27 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company that provides various community banking products and services in Virginia and Maryland. It offers consumer and commercial deposit products, such as digital banking, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

