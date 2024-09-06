Hendershot Investments Inc. Buys 9,725 Shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 48.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,725 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Corpay were worth $7,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CPAY. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Corpay during the first quarter worth about $33,840,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Corpay in the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new position in Corpay during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,327,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corpay during the first quarter worth approximately $1,398,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Corpay during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corpay alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Corpay to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Corpay in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Corpay from $327.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Corpay from $331.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Corpay from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.50.

Corpay Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE CPAY opened at $304.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $288.18. Corpay, Inc. has a 12 month low of $220.39 and a 12 month high of $319.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.04. Corpay had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 38.93%. The company had revenue of $975.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.85 earnings per share. Corpay’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corpay, Inc. will post 17.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Corpay Profile

(Free Report)

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.