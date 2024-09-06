Hemenway Trust Co LLC Raises Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 3.0% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $34,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,311,070,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $513,016,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Home Depot by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,117,016,000 after acquiring an additional 992,444 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Home Depot by 15.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,437,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,853,143,000 after acquiring an additional 971,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $301,364,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD traded up $1.60 on Friday, reaching $363.45. The stock had a trading volume of 304,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,395,794. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $356.96 and a 200-day moving average of $354.11. The company has a market capitalization of $360.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $396.87.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.79.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

