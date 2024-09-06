HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI-A) Director Frank J. Schwitter Purchases 475 Shares

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI-A – Get Free Report) Director Frank J. Schwitter acquired 475 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $252.26 per share, with a total value of $119,823.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,409.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
HEICO Price Performance
HEICO stock opened at $195.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.43.
About HEICO
