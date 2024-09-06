HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI-A) Director Frank J. Schwitter Purchases 475 Shares

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI-A – Get Free Report) Director Frank J. Schwitter acquired 475 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $252.26 per share, with a total value of $119,823.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,409.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

HEICO stock opened at $195.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.43.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

