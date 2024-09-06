Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) COO Daniel Lesueur Sells 8,137 Shares of Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) COO Daniel Lesueur sold 8,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $61,678.46. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 140,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,018.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Monday, August 5th, Daniel Lesueur sold 5,209 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $32,243.71.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Daniel Lesueur sold 5,208 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $32,029.20.

Shares of Health Catalyst stock opened at $7.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.31. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $11.98.

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $75.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.96 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 28.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCAT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 461.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HCAT. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.42.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

