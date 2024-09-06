Head to Head Survey: EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) & Currys (OTCMKTS:DSITF)

Currys (OTCMKTS:DSITF – Get Free Report) and EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Currys and EVgo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Currys 0 0 0 0 N/A EVgo 0 4 5 0 2.56

EVgo has a consensus price target of $4.63, indicating a potential upside of 10.65%. Given EVgo’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EVgo is more favorable than Currys.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Currys N/A N/A N/A ($0.02) -54.21 EVgo $206.88 million 6.10 -$42.43 million ($0.38) -11.00

This table compares Currys and EVgo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Currys has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EVgo. Currys is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EVgo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Currys and EVgo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Currys N/A N/A N/A EVgo -20.56% N/A -5.32%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.5% of Currys shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.4% of EVgo shares are owned by institutional investors. 67.0% of EVgo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

EVgo beats Currys on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Currys

Currys plc operates as a retailer of technology products and services. It offers consumer electronics and mobile technology products and services; and mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services. The company was formerly known as Dixons Carphone plc and changed its name to Currys plc in September 2021. Currys plc was founded in 1884 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About EVgo

EVgo, Inc. owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services. It also provides ancillary services, such as customization of digital applications, charging data integration, loyalty programs, access to chargers behind parking lot or garage pay gates, microtargeted advertising, and charging reservations; and hardware, design, and construction services for charging sites, as well as ongoing operations, maintenance, and networking and software integration solutions through eXtend. In addition, it offers PlugShare such as data, research, and advertising services and equipment procurement and operational services. EVgo, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.EVgo, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of EVgo Holdings LLC.

