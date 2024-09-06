Head-To-Head Contrast: MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW) & Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. (NASDAQ:LYT)

MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) and Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. (NASDAQ:LYT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MSP Recovery and Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MSP Recovery $7.51 million 3.23 -$56.35 million ($6.26) -0.03 Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. $21.36 million 0.06 $290,000.00 N/A N/A

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. has higher revenue and earnings than MSP Recovery.

Volatility & Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

MSP Recovery has a beta of -2.31, indicating that its share price is 331% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

3.8% of MSP Recovery shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.4% of MSP Recovery shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 84.9% of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for MSP Recovery and Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MSP Recovery 0 0 0 0 N/A Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares MSP Recovery and Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MSP Recovery -1,162.14% -5.50% -2.37% Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. beats MSP Recovery on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MSP Recovery

MSP Recovery, Inc., doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recovery and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights. It also provides LifeWallet, a scalable and expandable data ecosystem where tokenized data is stored in a platform with multiple applications, including LifeWallet EHR for hospitals, medical providers, major medical laboratories, and governmental entities that gather and store electronic health records; Chase to Pay, a real-time, or near real-time analytics driven platform that identifies the proper primary payer at the point of care; LifeChain which is in development in order to tokenize healthcare claims and patient records using blockchain technology; LifeWallet 911 which is in development for utilization by emergency service organizations; LifeWallet Legal; LifeWallet Health; and LifeWallet Sports which connected brands with college athletes. MSP Recovery, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

About Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV.

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. operates as a platform services company in India. The company engages in the distribution of linear content streaming/telecasting services; and development of telemedicine products. Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

