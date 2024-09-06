Head-To-Head Comparison: América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) and Telkom SA SOC (OTCMKTS:TLKGY)

Telkom SA SOC (OTCMKTS:TLKGY – Get Free Report) and América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.3% of América Móvil shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of América Móvil shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Telkom SA SOC alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Telkom SA SOC and América Móvil, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telkom SA SOC 0 0 0 0 N/A América Móvil 1 1 5 0 2.57

Profitability

América Móvil has a consensus price target of $21.39, suggesting a potential upside of 30.74%. Given América Móvil’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe América Móvil is more favorable than Telkom SA SOC.

This table compares Telkom SA SOC and América Móvil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telkom SA SOC N/A N/A N/A América Móvil 3.98% 7.73% 2.01%

Volatility and Risk

Telkom SA SOC has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, América Móvil has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Telkom SA SOC and América Móvil’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telkom SA SOC $2.88 billion N/A $177.26 million N/A N/A América Móvil $813.38 billion 0.06 $4.51 billion $1.08 15.15

América Móvil has higher revenue and earnings than Telkom SA SOC.

Summary

América Móvil beats Telkom SA SOC on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telkom SA SOC

(Get Free Report)

Telkom SA SOC Ltd provides integrated communications and information technology (IT) services to residential, business, government, wholesale, and corporate customers in South Africa, the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Openserve, Telkom Consumer, BCX, Gyro, and Other segments. The company offers mobile and fixed-line telecommunication services, including broadband, optical and carrier, business-to-business connectivity, interconnect-based, broadband data, voice, content, and gaming solutions; and small and medium entity information, communication, and technology services, as well as business mobility, global telecommunication, converged communication, customer premises equipment, and internet and value-added services. It also provides cloud computing, unified communications and collaboration, security, big data analytics, and mobility solutions; enterprise and applications solutions, IT managed services and infrastructure, and cloud solutions; digital and social media advertising; and e-commerce services. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Centurion, South Africa.

About América Móvil

(Get Free Report)

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services. In addition, the company offers residential broadband services; IT solutions to small businesses and large corporations; and cable and satellite television subscriptions. Further, it sells equipment, accessories, and computers; and offers telephone directories, wireless security, call center, advertising, media, and software development services. Additionally, the company provides video, audio, and other media content through the Internet directly from the content provider to the end user. It sells its products and services under the Telcel, Telmex Infinitum, and A1 brands through a network of retailers and service centers to retail customers; and through sales force to corporate customers. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Telkom SA SOC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telkom SA SOC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.