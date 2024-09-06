Head to Head Analysis: Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) vs. Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX)

Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX – Get Free Report) and Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Altex Industries has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diamondback Energy has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Altex Industries and Diamondback Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altex Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Diamondback Energy 1 5 14 1 2.71

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Diamondback Energy has a consensus price target of $211.45, suggesting a potential upside of 14.91%. Given Diamondback Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Diamondback Energy is more favorable than Altex Industries.

90.0% of Diamondback Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.8% of Altex Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Diamondback Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Altex Industries and Diamondback Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altex Industries $30,000.00 113.44 -$130,000.00 N/A N/A Diamondback Energy $9.28 billion 3.54 $3.14 billion $17.74 10.37

Diamondback Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Altex Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Altex Industries and Diamondback Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altex Industries 2,013.64% -6.66% -3.39% Diamondback Energy 37.51% 19.54% 11.33%

Summary

Diamondback Energy beats Altex Industries on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altex Industries

Altex Industries, Inc., through its subsidiary, Altex Oil Corporation, owns interests in productive onshore oil and gas properties located in Utah and Wyoming. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico. The company also owns and operates midstream infrastructure assets, in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. Diamondback Energy, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

