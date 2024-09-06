HC Wainwright Trims Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Target Price to $17.00

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cogent Biosciences’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.37) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.67) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.56) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on COGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cogent Biosciences from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.67.

Get Cogent Biosciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of COGT opened at $11.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.71. Cogent Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $12.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.09.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cogent Biosciences will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cogent Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 234.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000.

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.