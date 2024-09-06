HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $26.00 target price on the stock.
NASDAQ:VALN opened at $7.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Valneva has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $14.94. The company has a market cap of $492.64 million, a PE ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.37 and a 200-day moving average of $7.66.
Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.83 million. Valneva had a negative return on equity of 20.01% and a negative net margin of 21.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valneva will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.
