HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Valneva Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:VALN opened at $7.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Valneva has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $14.94. The company has a market cap of $492.64 million, a PE ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.37 and a 200-day moving average of $7.66.

Get Valneva alerts:

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.83 million. Valneva had a negative return on equity of 20.01% and a negative net margin of 21.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valneva will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Valneva

Valneva Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Valneva stock. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Valneva SE ( NASDAQ:VALN Free Report ) by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,248 shares during the quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Valneva worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.