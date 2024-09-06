HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 163.85% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Laidlaw upped their target price on Affimed from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Affimed Price Performance

NASDAQ:AFMD opened at $3.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.67 and its 200 day moving average is $5.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Affimed has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $8.95.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.73) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 million. Affimed had a negative net margin of 2,361.94% and a negative return on equity of 135.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Affimed will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Affimed

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Affimed during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Affimed during the 4th quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Affimed by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 571,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 163,162 shares in the last quarter. 30.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Affimed

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

