HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Invivyd Stock Performance

IVVD stock opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.66. Invivyd has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $5.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invivyd

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invivyd by 198.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 25,201 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Invivyd by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 37,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 15,376 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invivyd in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Invivyd by 4,434.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 82,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invivyd in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

Invivyd Company Profile

Invivyd, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company developed INVYMAB, a platform that combines viral surveillance and predictive modeling with advanced antibody engineering.

