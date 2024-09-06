Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Sets New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $169.29 and last traded at $168.28, with a volume of 142116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.93.

The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.84 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GWRE shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $751,002.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,261,750.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $751,002.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 239,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,261,750.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,765 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total transaction of $236,863.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,282,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,782,775. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Guidewire Software

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,134,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $949,430,000 after purchasing an additional 67,439 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,874,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,513,000 after acquiring an additional 115,600 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,747,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,832,000 after acquiring an additional 516,942 shares in the last quarter. Linonia Partnership LP increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 8.4% in the second quarter. Linonia Partnership LP now owns 2,395,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,329,000 after acquiring an additional 185,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its position in Guidewire Software by 23.4% during the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,270,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,323,000 after purchasing an additional 240,622 shares in the last quarter.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,281.77 and a beta of 1.19.

About Guidewire Software

(Get Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.