Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Price Target Raised to $165.00

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $147.69.

NYSE:GWRE opened at $144.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.75. Guidewire Software has a one year low of $83.91 and a one year high of $153.85. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,107.92 and a beta of 1.19.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $240.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.46 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. On average, research analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total transaction of $201,190.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,539,463.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 3,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $405,907.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,540,464.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total transaction of $201,190.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,539,463.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,782,775. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Guidewire Software by 4.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 3,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 1.6% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

