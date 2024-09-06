Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT) Expected to Post Q1 2026 Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.52 for the quarter. Raymond James also issued estimates for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$30.78 and a 1-year high of C$38.97.

Insider Activity

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

In other Granite Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Al Mawani bought 1,000 shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$67.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,256.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,450 shares of company stock valued at $96,856.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

