Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB) Trading Up 0.5%

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GOVB – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.06 and last traded at $10.05. 1,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 1,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Gouverneur Bancorp Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.25.

About Gouverneur Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Gouverneur Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in New York. It accepts passbook savings, NOW, money market deposit, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gouverneur Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gouverneur Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.