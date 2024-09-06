Goldbank Mining (CVE:GLB) Shares Down 20%

Goldbank Mining Co. (CVE:GLB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 20% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 13,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 13,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Goldbank Mining Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.24. The stock has a market cap of C$25.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.45.

About Goldbank Mining

Goldbank Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Leota gold project, a block of hard rock mining claims of gold properties located in the Klondike region of the Yukon Territory, Canada; and the Hasenfuss Quartz mineral claims situated in the Klondike region.

