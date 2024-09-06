GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani Sells 3,000 Shares

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.91, for a total value of $500,730.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 358,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,882,801.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Amanpal Singh Bhutani also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GoDaddy alerts:

On Thursday, August 1st, Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,000 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.48, for a total value of $439,440.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 4,500 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.79, for a total transaction of $629,055.00.

On Friday, June 7th, Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 7,600 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total transaction of $1,055,792.00.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

NYSE:GDDY opened at $152.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.81 and its 200-day moving average is $135.43. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.15 and a 1-year high of $167.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.13. The stock has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 709.73% and a net margin of 41.12%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

GDDY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on GoDaddy from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GDDY

Institutional Trading of GoDaddy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 828,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,914,000 after acquiring an additional 10,312 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 2,471.0% in the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 20.0% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 214,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,469,000 after buying an additional 35,703 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in GoDaddy by 87.5% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,969,000 after buying an additional 39,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 3.5% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 153,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,425,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

About GoDaddy

(Get Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.