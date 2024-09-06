GMS (NYSE:GMS) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of GMS (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of GMS from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Stephens cut their price target on GMS from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on GMS from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of GMS from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of GMS from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.75.

Get GMS alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GMS

GMS Stock Down 1.4 %

GMS opened at $82.42 on Monday. GMS has a fifty-two week low of $56.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.67.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.21). GMS had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that GMS will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at GMS

In other news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 7,900 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $713,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,804.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMS. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of GMS in the first quarter worth $68,693,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in GMS by 28.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,830,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,583,000 after acquiring an additional 406,406 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in GMS by 103.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 690,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,687,000 after acquiring an additional 350,478 shares during the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. bought a new position in GMS in the second quarter valued at about $24,601,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of GMS during the first quarter worth about $8,761,000. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

GMS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.