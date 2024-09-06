Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by LGT Financial Advisors LLC

LGT Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Union Savings Bank lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 100.0% in the first quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 740.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GPC. UBS Group cut their price objective on Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.14.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $137.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $126.35 and a 12-month high of $164.45.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.15). Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.59%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

