Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report) fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.28 and last traded at $2.32. 41,321 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 199,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GBIO. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $154.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.98.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 million. Generation Bio had a negative net margin of 1,202.56% and a negative return on equity of 92.86%. Equities research analysts predict that Generation Bio Co. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBIO. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Generation Bio by 7.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,430 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Generation Bio by 91.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 9,075 shares during the period. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in Generation Bio in the first quarter worth about $41,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Generation Bio by 8.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 164,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 13,104 shares during the period. Finally, Artal Group S.A. raised its position in Generation Bio by 0.6% in the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,830,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,521,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the period. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generation Bio Co develops non-viral genetic medicines for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company develops cell-targeted lipid nanoparticle (ctLNP) platform, a modular delivery system for nucleic acids to avoid off-target clearance by the liver and spleen that enables ctLNPs to persist in systemic circulation, which allows for highly selective and potent ligand-driven targeting to specific tissues and cell types; and novel immune-quiet DNA (iqDNA) to enable long-lasting high levels of gene expression from non-integrating episomes and avoids innate immune sensors that have long prevented DNA from use in non-viral systems.

