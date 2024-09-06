GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
GEE Group Price Performance
Shares of JOB stock opened at $0.26 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.33. GEE Group has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $28.20 million, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.54.
GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. GEE Group had a negative net margin of 17.66% and a negative return on equity of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $29.46 million for the quarter.
About GEE Group
GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.
