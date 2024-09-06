GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of JOB stock opened at $0.26 on Monday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.33. GEE Group has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $28.20 million, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.54.

GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. GEE Group had a negative net margin of 17.66% and a negative return on equity of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $29.46 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of GEE Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 487,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 43,053 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of GEE Group by 17.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,163,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 176,043 shares in the last quarter. Cable Car Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GEE Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,843,000. Finally, Raffles Associates LP increased its position in shares of GEE Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 9,499,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 150,873 shares in the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.

