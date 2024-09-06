Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) Receives $11.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.80.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GATO. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Gatos Silver from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Gatos Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.
Shares of NYSE GATO opened at $12.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.40. The company has a market capitalization of $842.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.36 and a beta of 2.09. Gatos Silver has a 1 year low of $4.39 and a 1 year high of $14.45.
Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02).
Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver deposits. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico.
