Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.11.

GLPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GLPI

Insider Buying and Selling at Gaming and Leisure Properties

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $274,028.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 156,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,660,329.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 30,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $1,546,545.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,459,298.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $274,028.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,660,329.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,478 shares of company stock valued at $2,495,429. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,709,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $627,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684,553 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $141,537,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,910,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,074,000 after buying an additional 781,906 shares in the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,936,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,104,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,564,000 after buying an additional 350,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $51.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.04. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1-year low of $41.80 and a 1-year high of $52.42. The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 5.91 and a quick ratio of 5.91.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.95 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 52.79%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.18%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.