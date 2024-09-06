GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Up 4.6%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.48 and last traded at $23.41. Approximately 14,955,723 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 22,166,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded GameStop to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Wedbush lowered their target price on GameStop from $13.50 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 279.63 and a beta of -0.09.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). GameStop had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $881.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GameStop news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 2,215 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $58,320.95. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,408 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,582.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lawrence Cheng purchased 4,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.85 per share, for a total transaction of $102,879.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 69,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,315.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 2,215 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $58,320.95. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,408 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,582.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,183 shares of company stock valued at $81,001. Corporate insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GameStop

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GME. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of GameStop in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,003,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in GameStop by 226.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 85,893 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in GameStop during the second quarter worth approximately $9,577,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in GameStop by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GameStop in the second quarter valued at about $895,000. 29.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

