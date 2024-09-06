Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Shares Down 0.5%

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.81 and last traded at C$1.81. 87,964 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 239,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.82.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Galiano Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$465.03 million, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 15.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.59.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. Galiano Gold had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The business had revenue of C$87.52 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Galiano Gold Inc. will post 0.0887681 EPS for the current year.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Asanko Gold Mine that covers an area of approximately 21,000 hectares located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020.

