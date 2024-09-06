FY2025 EPS Estimates for Immutep Limited Lifted by Capital One Financial (NASDAQ:IMMP)

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Immutep in a report issued on Tuesday, September 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst N. Quibria now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.31). Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Immutep’s current full-year earnings is ($0.24) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Immutep’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Immutep from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

NASDAQ:IMMP opened at $2.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.45. Immutep has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $3.34.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMMP. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Immutep during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Immutep by 15.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 35,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Immutep by 269.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 45,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 32,864 shares during the period. XY Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Immutep during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Immutep by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 322,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares during the last quarter. 2.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immutep Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing novel LAG-3 Immunotherapy for cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company is involved in advancing therapeutics related to Lymphocyte Activation Gene-3 (LAG-3), a cell surface molecule that plays a vital role in regulating the immune system.

