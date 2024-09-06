FY2024 EPS Estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada Lowered by Cormark (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Free Report) – Cormark dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 3rd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.56 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.61. The consensus estimate for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $3.94 per share.

LB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cibc World Mkts raised Laurentian Bank of Canada to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. CIBC dropped their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laurentian Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$27.42.

Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$24.45 and a 1-year high of C$38.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -94.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$26.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$26.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently -671.43%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

