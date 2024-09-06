FY2024 Earnings Estimate for ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Issued By Barrington Research

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of ACCO Brands in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 4th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.02. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for ACCO Brands’ current full-year earnings is $1.04 per share.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th.

ACCO Brands Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ACCO stock opened at $5.32 on Friday. ACCO Brands has a fifty-two week low of $4.36 and a fifty-two week high of $6.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.11. The stock has a market cap of $508.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $438.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.73 million. ACCO Brands had a positive return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 10.15%. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

ACCO Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -111.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACCO Brands

In other news, SVP Pamela R. Schneider sold 19,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $104,838.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 243,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,127.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ACCO Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Somerset Trust Co acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the first quarter worth $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ACCO Brands by 841.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 14,507 shares in the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.