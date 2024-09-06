FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07), RTT News reports. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 123.30% and a negative return on equity of 15.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS.

FuelCell Energy Trading Up 5.7 %

FuelCell Energy stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. FuelCell Energy has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average is $0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 6.55. The company has a market cap of $219.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 3.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $1.35 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.

