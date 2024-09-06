Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Company

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $38.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $31.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FYBR. UBS Group began coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.94.

Shares of FYBR opened at $35.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 318.18 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Frontier Communications Parent has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $39.21.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,072,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,777,000 after acquiring an additional 108,344 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,415,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,677,000 after acquiring an additional 92,944 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,683,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,646 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,088,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,914,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,852,000 after purchasing an additional 252,408 shares during the last quarter.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

