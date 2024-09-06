Francisco Velasco Sells 670 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) EVP Francisco Velasco sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $59,663.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,470 shares in the company, valued at $7,076,803.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Francisco Velasco sold 1,298 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $112,926.00.

NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $89.03 on Friday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.82 and a 1 year high of $92.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.85.

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in PriceSmart by 201.5% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 13,614 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in PriceSmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,673,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PriceSmart by 249.0% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 13,461 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PriceSmart by 165.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 9,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PriceSmart during the second quarter worth $1,202,000. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

